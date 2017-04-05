Grindr Arrests: Boynton Cops Nab Dati...

Grindr Arrests: Boynton Cops Nab Dating App Suspect, Save Coco The Dog

Boynton Beach Police have charged one man in connection with a kidnapping and robbery apparently initiated through the Grindr dating app. Read the affidavit of probable cause here .

