Grindr Arrests: Boynton Cops Nab Dating App Suspect, Save Coco The Dog
Boynton Beach Police have charged one man in connection with a kidnapping and robbery apparently initiated through the Grindr dating app. Read the affidavit of probable cause here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,415
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|huethoang
|65
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Apr 2
|1ST Amendment Gone
|4
|Seth Adams murder
|Mar 31
|Deadly PBC
|1
|Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ...
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Mar 16
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC