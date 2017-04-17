Get free Kona shaved ice on Tax Day at this Boca Raton park
Kona Ice, a fleet of Hawaiian-theme shaved ice and ice cream trucks throughout the country, aims to change the theme of Tax Day. The Boca Raton franchise of Kona Ice is offering free shaved ice to all patrons on Tax Day, the Tuesday, April 18 holiday marked by the due date for federal income taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|2 min
|OMG
|2
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,420
|Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16)
|5 hr
|JULIO
|6
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Apr 17
|pimp
|54
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Apr 16
|Abe Cohen
|5
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Apr 10
|JULIO
|40
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|huethoang
|65
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC