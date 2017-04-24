German insurer Allianz drops Boca golf tourney after years of protest by Holocaust survivors

A group of South Florida Holocaust survivors who have protested a global insurance company's sponsorship of the PGA Champions tournament in Boca Raton rejoiced Monday over Allianz's recent decision to withdraw as the main sponsor. For the past seven years, hundreds of survivors and relatives have decried Allianz's sponsorship of the senior championship golf event at the Broken Sound Country Club, claiming it should be ousted because it has failed to pay billions of dollars in life policies purchased by European Jews before World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.