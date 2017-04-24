German insurer Allianz drops Boca golf tourney after years of protest by Holocaust survivors
A group of South Florida Holocaust survivors who have protested a global insurance company's sponsorship of the PGA Champions tournament in Boca Raton rejoiced Monday over Allianz's recent decision to withdraw as the main sponsor. For the past seven years, hundreds of survivors and relatives have decried Allianz's sponsorship of the senior championship golf event at the Broken Sound Country Club, claiming it should be ousted because it has failed to pay billions of dollars in life policies purchased by European Jews before World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|6 hr
|Jessie
|9
|Jeanne Partridge
|20 hr
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Apr 23
|YO VINNIE
|1,423
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Apr 22
|Mo darwish
|67
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Apr 20
|casa b
|1
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Apr 20
|OMG
|2
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Apr 17
|pimp
|54
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC