Four Delray Beach teens caught breaking into cars in Boca neighborhood

Yesterday

Four Delray Beach teens are accused of breaking into cars in a Boca Raton neighborhood this past weekend, and at least one of them was caught in a stolen vehicle, according to Boca Raton police. Police arrested the teens Sunday night after a resident in the L'Ambiance neighborhood , off Verde Trail east of Powerline Road and south of Glades Road, witnessed two of them jiggling at car door handles and reported it, police Chief Dan Alexander reported on his Facebook page .

