Financial FraudA Florida man was rece...

Financial FraudA Florida man was recently sentenced for an elaborate...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Federal Bureau of Investigation

With the substantial proceeds of his long-running fraud scheme, Jeffrey Spanier enjoyed a lavish lifestyle that included buying fancy cars, boats, and this home in Boca Raton, Florida, which he was ordered to forfeit. An elaborate and long-running financial fraud carried out by a Florida man and co-conspirators cost business executives and shareholders of publicly traded corporations more than $100 million - losses that in some cases forced companies to close their doors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 20 hr Mo darwish 67
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Thu casa b 1
Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter... Apr 20 OMG 2
News Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09) Apr 17 pimp 54
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Apr 16 Abe Cohen 5
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Apr 10 JULIO 40
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 23 at 3:45AM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,050 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC