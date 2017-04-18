Financial FraudA Florida man was recently sentenced for an elaborate...

With the substantial proceeds of his long-running fraud scheme, Jeffrey Spanier enjoyed a lavish lifestyle that included buying fancy cars, boats, and this home in Boca Raton, Florida, which he was ordered to forfeit. An elaborate and long-running financial fraud carried out by a Florida man and co-conspirators cost business executives and shareholders of publicly traded corporations more than $100 million - losses that in some cases forced companies to close their doors.

