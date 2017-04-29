FAU Receives $7 Million Donation From Phyllis and Harvey Sandler
Florida Atlantic University today announced a $7 million gift from longtime benefactors Phyllis and Harvey Sandler to name The Phyllis and Harvey Sandler School of Social Work within the College for Design and Social Inquiry. "I am extremely passionate about improving the well-being of all, especially the lives of the students and faculty at Florida Atlantic University," said Phyllis Sandler.
