DreamScreen launches Kickstarter for ...

DreamScreen launches Kickstarter for HD & 4K Smart TV Surround Lighting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: PR-inside.com

Imagine your TV bigger, brighter and incredibly more immersive! DreamScreen offers a variety of Smart TV Lighting products, with new 4K and HD live on Kickstarter. This project funded in under 3 hours and is sure to be a record setting project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boca Raton Music Thread (Oct '13) 3 hr Musikologist 9
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 22 hr YO VINNIE 1,427
Roof Sun Michael Myers 1
Jeanne Partridge Apr 28 JULIO 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 27 Laurak 68
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Apr 26 Jessie 9
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Apr 20 casa b 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC