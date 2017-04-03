Crashes prompt safety changes for I-95 ramp at Congress Avenue in Boca
The Florida Department of Transportation plans on adding more signs to give drivers a heads-up of a stoplight at the top of the off-ramp near Congress Ave. The Florida Department of Transportation plans on adding more signs to give drivers a heads-up of a stoplight at the top of the off-ramp near Congress Ave. There may be no I-95 interchange in Palm Beach County as confusing as the Interstate 95 off-ramp at Congress Avenue, a state official says. It's where a tractor-trailer in August rammed through a concrete barrier, stunning early morning commuters who saw it dangling from the overpass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|3 hr
|Justone11
|39
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Thu
|YO VINNIE
|1,416
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|huethoang
|65
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Apr 2
|1ST Amendment Gone
|4
|Seth Adams murder
|Mar 31
|Deadly PBC
|1
|Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ...
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC