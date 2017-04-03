Crashes prompt safety changes for I-9...

Crashes prompt safety changes for I-95 ramp at Congress Avenue in Boca

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Florida Department of Transportation plans on adding more signs to give drivers a heads-up of a stoplight at the top of the off-ramp near Congress Ave. The Florida Department of Transportation plans on adding more signs to give drivers a heads-up of a stoplight at the top of the off-ramp near Congress Ave. There may be no I-95 interchange in Palm Beach County as confusing as the Interstate 95 off-ramp at Congress Avenue, a state official says. It's where a tractor-trailer in August rammed through a concrete barrier, stunning early morning commuters who saw it dangling from the overpass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) 3 hr Justone11 39
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Thu YO VINNIE 1,416
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 4 huethoang 65
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Apr 2 1ST Amendment Gone 4
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Mar 30 Anonymous 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC