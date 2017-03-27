Chinese sugar drawing comes to Americ...

Chinese sugar drawing comes to American paradise

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

At a booth at Sunset Cove Amphitheater, a football-pitch-sized outdoor venue in Boca Raton, a small city in the U.S. southern state of Florida, Li Jun, in his casual Tang suit of traditional Chinese style, was drawing a caramel dragon on his iron pad on a March day. With a spoon in hand, he swirled his wrist above the pad, carefully contouring this auspicious animal in Chinese culture, before pressing a bamboo stick on it and shoveling the whole thing off the pad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... 5 hr 1ST Amendment Gone 4
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Fri YO VINNIE 1,413
Seth Adams murder Fri Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Mar 30 Anonymous 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Mar 28 truth 29
News Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr... Mar 26 Wolfgang 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,682 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC