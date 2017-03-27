Chinese sugar drawing comes to American paradise

At a booth at Sunset Cove Amphitheater, a football-pitch-sized outdoor venue in Boca Raton, a small city in the U.S. southern state of Florida, Li Jun, in his casual Tang suit of traditional Chinese style, was drawing a caramel dragon on his iron pad on a March day. With a spoon in hand, he swirled his wrist above the pad, carefully contouring this auspicious animal in Chinese culture, before pressing a bamboo stick on it and shoveling the whole thing off the pad.

