Can Rep. Ted Deutch help find a home for this dog?
Achilles, left, is one of the animals at Boca Raton-based Tri-County Animal Rescue, which is participating with Rep. Ted Deutch in a pet adoption event today in Broward County. U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch , D-Boca Raton, is a vegan who has worked on animal welfare issues.
