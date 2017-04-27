Boca's Chris Lord Overnights In Jail On DUI Charge
Boca's Christopher Lord is starting his day Thursday in the Palm Beach County Jail following his very early morning arrest for DUI by PBSO. Deputies booked Lord into jail at 12:28 Thursday morning.
