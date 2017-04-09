Boca Rudeton: Stealing Spaces From The Handicapped

We don't know who drives a Nissan with Florida tag "BARNEYS," but we do know that they apparently have complete and total disregard for drivers who need a handicapped space. There's no disability tag on the vehicle, and no hangtag from the mirror, so we have to ask why the driver parked - poorly, for that matter - in a handicapped space in a West Boca gated community Sunday.

