Boca Raton asks two bars to stop serving alcohol after 2 a.m. under new proposal
Mayor Susan Haynie has introduced the proposal to quell noise and crime complaints from neighbors. Members of the Via Verde neighborhood, which is near Blue Martini, said they plan on speaking when the proposal comes up for a vote later this month.
