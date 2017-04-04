Boca Raton asks two bars to stop serv...

Boca Raton asks two bars to stop serving alcohol after 2 a.m. under new proposal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Mayor Susan Haynie has introduced the proposal to quell noise and crime complaints from neighbors. Members of the Via Verde neighborhood, which is near Blue Martini, said they plan on speaking when the proposal comes up for a vote later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 3 hr YO VINNIE 1,416
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Tue huethoang 65
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Apr 2 1ST Amendment Gone 4
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Mar 30 Anonymous 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Mar 28 truth 29
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC