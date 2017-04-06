Belcan adds Schafer, forms new govern...

Belcan adds Schafer, forms new government services business

18 hrs ago Read more: Washington Technology

Cincinnati-based Belcan has agreed to acquire scientific and technical services contractor Schafer Corp. for an undisclosed amount and subsequently formed a new business segment focused on government services in cyber, IT and data management. Belcan expects to close the deal in the second quarter and this transaction represents its fifth acquisition in the past 18 months.

