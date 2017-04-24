ARCA: Dalton Sargeant takes charge at Salem

Boca Raton, Florida's Dalton Sargeant settled into his own zip code Sunday afternoon at Salem Speedway, and put a major-league whooping on the field to win the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200. Sargeant, who was himself a lap down at one point, got four fresh General Tires under caution late in the going and checked out from there to earn his second career ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards victory.

