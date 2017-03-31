Agencya s gift boxes provided by donors bring joy to children in Haiti
Nor had most of the children in remote Camp Perrin. So when Cross Catholic Outreach's Box of Joy program visited to deliver thousands of gift boxes provided by people across the United States, many children literally didn't know what to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Fri
|YO VINNIE
|1,413
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Fri
|Deadly PBSO
|3
|Seth Adams murder
|Fri
|Deadly PBC
|1
|Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ...
|Mar 30
|Ryan Trezza
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Mar 28
|truth
|29
|Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr...
|Mar 26
|Wolfgang
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC