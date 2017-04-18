A new kind of sacred space on campus

A new kind of sacred space on campus

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Despite a well-documented drop in enthusiasm for organized religion among young people, many are still looking for avenues to spirituality that value dialogue, understanding, empathy and authenticity. The recently opened Snyder Sanctuary at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla., is an architectural answer to facilitate this spiritual search, to help people of all backgrounds find common ground and to inspire them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 3 hr Mo darwish 67
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Thu casa b 1
Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter... Apr 20 OMG 2
News Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09) Apr 17 pimp 54
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Apr 16 Abe Cohen 5
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Apr 10 JULIO 40
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,485,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC