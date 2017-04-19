A different kind of country living in Boca Raton
Complete with private roads for horseback riding and a collection of furry friends, Horseshoe Acres is a private equestrian community consisting of more than 40 homes that range from 1,800 square feet to over 25,000 square feet.
