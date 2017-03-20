Yeshiva High seniors learn about tahara purification rituals
Katz Yeshiva High School seniors Shirin Khambalia, 18, Jonathan Leff, 17, and Abraham Moses, 18, pour water down a table to approximate the tahara Jewish purification ritual at Gutterman-Warheit Funeral Chapel in Boca Raon. Katz Yeshiva High School seniors Shirin Khambalia, 18, Jonathan Leff, 17, and Abraham Moses, 18, pour water down a table to approximate the tahara Jewish purification ritual at Gutterman-Warheit Funeral Chapel in Boca Raon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,406
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|lexi
|64
|I would love to move there!
|Sat
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Mar 17
|Brett
|36
|Jeanne Partridge
|Mar 17
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Mar 16
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Mar 13
|JULIO
|102
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC