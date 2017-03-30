Woman locked in vault after trying to steal almost $7 million in jewelry, Boca Raton police say
A woman's attempt to trick a Boca Raton jeweler into handing over more than $6 million in diamonds ended with her locked in a safe while the store's owner called police, investigators said. Fatima Milanovic, 46, arrived at the Mizner Park business, ECJ Luxe Collection, 332 Plaza Real, on March 18 representing a potential diamond buyer in a deal that had been in the works for several weeks, according to Vladislav "Bobby" Yampolski, the store's owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|1 hr
|Houdini
|2
|Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ...
|2 hr
|Ryan Trezza
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Wed
|Sbentsen
|1
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Wed
|YO VINNIE
|1,411
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|truth
|29
|Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr...
|Mar 26
|Wolfgang
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|lexi
|64
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC