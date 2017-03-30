Woman locked in vault after trying to...

Woman locked in vault after trying to steal almost $7 million in jewelry, Boca Raton police say

A woman's attempt to trick a Boca Raton jeweler into handing over more than $6 million in diamonds ended with her locked in a safe while the store's owner called police, investigators said. Fatima Milanovic, 46, arrived at the Mizner Park business, ECJ Luxe Collection, 332 Plaza Real, on March 18 representing a potential diamond buyer in a deal that had been in the works for several weeks, according to Vladislav "Bobby" Yampolski, the store's owner.

