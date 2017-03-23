Why will Jennifer Hudson be performing in West Boca in April?

The star of Academy Award-winning film "Dreamgirls" and vocal powerhouse Jennifer Hudson will headline Boca West Foundation 's annual "Concert for the Children" on Tuesday, April 4, according to the foundation. Hudson - who rose to fame as a finalist in FOX's "American Idol" and has since performed on Broadway, film and television - will perform at the Amphitheater on the Great Lawn of Boca West Country Club, at 20583 Boca W. Drive.

