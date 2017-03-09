Why We Didn't Cover The Alleged Anti-Semitism At Omni Middle School
We have received several calls and emails from readers angry that we did not report on the so-called Anti-Semitism at Omni Middle School. "You're Jewish, how could you not cover this?" asked one reader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Travel Options Inc (Sep '11)
|19 hr
|Tammy
|136
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Anitza
|63
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Wed
|YO VINNIE
|1,402
|#1 Smoke shop in margate
|Wed
|Tami
|4
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Mar 6
|The regular
|37
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Mar 4
|Doris
|34
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Opionated
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC