Whoop Wireless launches the 10-4 SCI Small Cell Interface Head-end, a game-changing technology that will revolutionize the way in-building wireless is delivered." BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whoop Wireless LLC, a manufacturer of in-building mobile reception systems, is announcing the launch of Whoop's game-changing 10-4 Small Cell Interface Head-end .

