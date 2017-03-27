Whoop Wireless Launches the 10-4 SCI ...

Whoop Wireless Launches the 10-4 SCI Small Cell Interface Head-end.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Whoop Wireless launches the 10-4 SCI Small Cell Interface Head-end, a game-changing technology that will revolutionize the way in-building wireless is delivered." BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whoop Wireless LLC, a manufacturer of in-building mobile reception systems, is announcing the launch of Whoop's game-changing 10-4 Small Cell Interface Head-end .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... 5 hr Rick Scott s Turds 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... 17 hr Sbentsen 1
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 17 hr YO VINNIE 1,411
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Tue truth 29
News Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr... Mar 26 Wolfgang 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mar 19 lexi 64
I would love to move there! Mar 18 Jane 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,918,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC