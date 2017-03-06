White supremacists step up recruiting on Florida campuses, group says
Since the academic year started in September, white supremacist groups have targeted college campuses 104 times with anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim and racist fliers, posters and stickers, according to a report published Monday by the Anti-Defamation League. The incidents took place in 25 states, with eight incidents on Florida campuses.
