West Boca will make Chinese president feel right at home next week

When the Japanese prime minister visited South Florida, his wife and First Lady Melania Trump took a twirl around the Morikami Museum's Japanese gardens west of Delray Beach. Next week, the Chinese president will join President Donald J. Trump in Palm Beach County - which coincides with the last week of the Chinese Lantern Festival and a Chinese "diplomacy and cultural exchange" event both at Sunset Cove Amphitheater west of Boca Raton.

