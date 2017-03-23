Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Appoint...

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Appoints Alan Gever as Chief Financial...

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.  announced the appointment of industry-veteran Alan S. Gever as chief financial officer and chief operating officer reporting to Naomi Whittel, chief executive officer. Mr. Gever has extensive experience with both large corporations and smaller entrepreneurial businesses in both the public and private arenas.

