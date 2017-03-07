Trump's visits push charity event to Opa-locka
Charitable organizers fear that flight restrictions imposed when President Donald Trump visits Mar-a-Lago could force them to cancel or move an event to provide free plane rides to children. Charitable organizers moved an annual event that provides free plane rides to special needs children from Boca Raton to Opa-Locka to avoid flight restrictions imposed when President Donald Trump visits.
