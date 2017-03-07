Trump's visits push charity event to ...

Trump's visits push charity event to Opa-locka

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Charitable organizers fear that flight restrictions imposed when President Donald Trump visits Mar-a-Lago could force them to cancel or move an event to provide free plane rides to children. Charitable organizers moved an annual event that provides free plane rides to special needs children from Boca Raton to Opa-Locka to avoid flight restrictions imposed when President Donald Trump visits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 12 hr YO VINNIE 1,401
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Mon The regular 37
k3vr (Aug '08) Mar 4 Doris 34
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) Mar 2 Opionated 8
News Video: Toilet paper wedding dresses (Jul '11) Mar 2 Burning Phart 28
News Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma... Feb 28 bensalem 555 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Feb 27 Go Blue Forever 62
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at March 07 at 7:02PM EST

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,143 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC