Trump's pick to lead U.S. CFTC unveils major new policy agenda
The top U.S. derivatives regulator laid out plans on Wednesday for a sweeping overhaul of the agency that will include everything from cutting regulation to restructuring the unit that conducts surveillance for market abuses. In a wide-ranging policy speech, Acting Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo, who was nominated by President Donald Trump as permanent chairman late Tuesday, said it was time for the CFTC to "reinterpret its regulatory mission" by focusing on fostering economic growth, enhancing U.S. markets, and "right-sizing" its regulatory footprint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|19 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,404
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Mon
|JULIO
|102
|Defence Attorney's , as Confidential Informant...
|Mon
|Kodachrome
|1
|Review: Travel Options Inc (Sep '11)
|Mar 9
|Tammy
|136
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 9
|Anitza
|63
|#1 Smoke shop in margate
|Mar 8
|Tami
|4
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Mar 6
|The regular
|37
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC