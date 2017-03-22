The Playgroup's Shorts Program is Back with SHORTCUTS 7
The Playgroup's wildly popular shorts program is back for its 7th season, featuring the very best in South Florida playwriting talent: comedies, dramas and a few surprises. Eight amazing ten-minute plays by South Florida playwrights.
