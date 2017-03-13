The deadly reality of drinking and dr...

The deadly reality of drinking and driving

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

On Tuesday, first responders, the people who answer every drunk driving call, teamed up with student actors to show a group of teenagers how one bad decision can kill. West Boca Raton Community High School senior Kevin Castillo lays on the hood of a car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 19 hr YO VINNIE 1,404
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Mon JULIO 102
Defence Attorney's , as Confidential Informant... Mon Kodachrome 1
Review: Travel Options Inc (Sep '11) Mar 9 Tammy 136
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mar 9 Anitza 63
#1 Smoke shop in margate Mar 8 Tami 4
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Mar 6 The regular 37
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC