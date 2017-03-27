Teen's sentencing for deadly crash postponed
After waiting 18 months for justice, the family of a Boca Raton woman killed by a teenager leading police on a car chase will have to wait longer. A judge hoped to sentence 17-year-old Wesley Brown on vehicular manslaughter charges for the death of Wendy Harris-Aceves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
