Teachers axed after relationship on campus
Two teachers at Olympic Heights Community High School in suburban Boca Raton are out of a job after "an inappropriate physical relationship while on the school's campus." He called the conduct unacceptable and said it does not reflect the work by the other excellent teachers at the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Doris
|34
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Opionated
|8
|Video: Toilet paper wedding dresses (Jul '11)
|Mar 2
|Burning Phart
|28
|Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma...
|Feb 28
|bensalem 555
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|Go Blue Forever
|62
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Feb 27
|CDN
|5
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|YO VINNIE
|1,399
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC