Taking cue from Dad, developer Art Fa...

Taking cue from Dad, developer Art Falcone helps kids by renovating foster homes

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Developer Art Falcone , his wife, Marcy, and their family in front a foster home at SOS Children's Village in Coconut Creek. Developer Art Falcone , his wife, Marcy, and their family in front of a foster home at SOS Children's Village in Coconut Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) Thu Opionated 8
News Video: Toilet paper wedding dresses (Jul '11) Thu Burning Phart 28
News Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma... Feb 28 bensalem 555 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Feb 27 Go Blue Forever 62
k3vr (Aug '08) Feb 27 NEMESIS-1 31
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Feb 27 CDN 5
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Feb 24 YO VINNIE 1,399
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at March 03 at 4:00AM EST

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC