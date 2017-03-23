SuperTrump Predicts....
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Did you know SuperTrump;s creator, Mitchell J Schultz, also known as "CRAZZY Mitch" and 'Mr SuperTrump' , has accurately been predicting events involving Mr. Donald J Trump now our 45th President? He originally foresaw back in 2006, as his associate Aron Laikin drew it with the then Donald J Trump staring in The New Hit Show "The apprentice" as you can see some of its known characters. Released in October 2006 Look at the sign depicted "Trump For PREZ" .
