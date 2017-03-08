SuperSonic Imagine To Showcase Enhanced Breast Imaging Package At Two ...

SuperSonic Imagine , a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announced that it will showcase the new version of Aixplorer at two respected breast health meetings: the 27th Annual Interdisciplinary Breast Center Conference, March 11 - 15 in Las Vegas, and the 2017 SBI/ACR Breast Imaging Symposium, April 6 - 9 in Los Angeles. Aixplorer, the only UltraFast ultrasound platform, recent upgrades include; enhanced performance, workflow and efficiency; and a combination of impeccable image quality and unprecedented ultrasound advances.

