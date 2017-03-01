SuperCloud, Inc. Announces Worldwide License Agreement with Faith...

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- SuperCloud, Inc., a cutting-edge content and media distribution company announces that it has signed a worldwide license agreement with faith-based nonprofit, Faith Dialogue, Inc., to develop and market N2GOD.TV . Under the terms of the agreement N2GOD.TV will provide and expand featured Christian content throughout the United States utilizing SuperCloud's technology.

