States lower costs by changing proces...

States lower costs by changing process to resolve comp disputes

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Business Insurance

While some states are looking to balance their budgets by making cuts within agencies that oversee workers compensation programs, others have taken a different direction in recent years by modifying their process for workers comp administration and adjudication. Oklahoma and Tennessee both reformed their workers comp systems in 2013, each including provisions to shift to an administrative process for workers comp administration and dispute resolution rather than a process that relied on the judicial system to resolve claims disputes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
k3vr (Aug '08) Sat Doris 34
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) Mar 2 Opionated 8
News Video: Toilet paper wedding dresses (Jul '11) Mar 2 Burning Phart 28
News Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma... Feb 28 bensalem 555 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Feb 27 Go Blue Forever 62
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Feb 27 CDN 5
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Feb 24 YO VINNIE 1,399
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at March 05 at 8:11PM EST

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC