States lower costs by changing process to resolve comp disputes
While some states are looking to balance their budgets by making cuts within agencies that oversee workers compensation programs, others have taken a different direction in recent years by modifying their process for workers comp administration and adjudication. Oklahoma and Tennessee both reformed their workers comp systems in 2013, each including provisions to shift to an administrative process for workers comp administration and dispute resolution rather than a process that relied on the judicial system to resolve claims disputes.
