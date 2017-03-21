Spring break in Boca: Kid-friendly ac...

Spring break in Boca: Kid-friendly activities in and around town

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

It's spring break for local school children, and there are plenty of ways parents can keep the kids busy this week. Sugar Sand Park , the complex at 300 S. Military Trail, is offering children free twirls on the carousel through Sunday, March 26. The carousel typically costs $1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 5 hr YO VINNIE 1,407
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mar 19 lexi 64
I would love to move there! Mar 18 Jane 1
News Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08) Mar 17 Brett 36
Jeanne Partridge Mar 17 Just Another Pilot 1
Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter... Mar 16 Court Clerks Acce... 1
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Mar 13 JULIO 102
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC