Spring break in Boca: Kid-friendly activities in and around town
It's spring break for local school children, and there are plenty of ways parents can keep the kids busy this week. Sugar Sand Park , the complex at 300 S. Military Trail, is offering children free twirls on the carousel through Sunday, March 26. The carousel typically costs $1.
