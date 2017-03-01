Show Topic Resurfaces at RVIA Industry Week

Today's morning session of the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association's 2017 Leadership Conference - formerly known as the RVIA Annual Meeting - in Boca Raton, Fla., featured a flurry of good reports on the overall performance and outlook of the U.S. recreational vehicle arena. But one of the more interesting turn of events to emerge from the annual event at the Boca Raton Resort wasn't one of the top-line items in the main Membership Meeting presentations from Wells Fargo Senior Economist Eugenio J. Aleman, RVIA Chairman Bob Parish, RVIA Treasurer Kevin Phillips, Cairn Consulting President Scott Bahr or Charles V. Payne, founder and CEO of Wall Street Strategies.

