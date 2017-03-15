Several Boca Men Charged In PBSO Pros...

Several Boca Men Charged In PBSO Prostitution Bust

11 hrs ago Read more: Boca News Now

We don't know yet where what appears to be a 'sting' took place, but we do know that several Boca men are now charged with prostitution-related offenses by PBSO. Luis Atehortua of Boca Cove Circle; Brian Coleman of SW 13th Place; Jacey DeOliviera, Jr of Arbor Oaks Lane; Sebastian Jordan of Arbor Oaks Lane; Francisco Corioraymundo of SW 65th Way in Boca; Francios Le Ricardo Samuels of Palm Springs Drive in Boca.

