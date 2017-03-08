RVIA Honors Bontrager for Service as Chairman
Recreation Vehicle Industry Association members celebrated Jayco's Derald Bontrager for his service as the association's chairman of the board from 2014-2016 at the Chairman's Dinner and Gala that took place on March 2 as part of RVIA's RV Leadership Conference in Boca Raton, Fla. As reported by RVIA Today Express , Chairman Bob Parish said that Bontrager led the association in a remarkable and prosperous time that saw the RV industry and RVIA flourish.
