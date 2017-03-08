RVIA Honors Bontrager for Service as ...

RVIA Honors Bontrager for Service as Chairman

Recreation Vehicle Industry Association members celebrated Jayco's Derald Bontrager for his service as the association's chairman of the board from 2014-2016 at the Chairman's Dinner and Gala that took place on March 2 as part of RVIA's RV Leadership Conference in Boca Raton, Fla. As reported by RVIA Today Express , Chairman Bob Parish said that Bontrager led the association in a remarkable and prosperous time that saw the RV industry and RVIA flourish.

