RPA Insurance Services Hires Two to New Florida Office
RPA Insurance Services, a Parsippany, N.J.-based insurance agency focused on providing business insurance products and services to specialized market segments throughout the U.S., has hired Rick and Jennifer Gross to the company's newly-formed Boca Raton, Fla., oi ce. The Grosses have a combined 30 years' experience as independent agents specializing in habitational and commercial real estate lines of business, including condominium associations and apartment buildings/complexes, and other commercial buildings such as strip centers, oi ce buildings, warehouses and shopping malls.
