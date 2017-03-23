Roger Goodell: Dean Blandino will have 'final decision' on replays in 2017 NFL season
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks during a press conference at the NFL owners meeting in Boca Raton, Fla., Wednesday, March 23, 2016. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday that head of officiating Dean Blandino will have the final say on replays in 2017, assuming a responsibility that previously belonged to the head official working the game.
