Retired Palm Beach sheriff's deputy arrested for patient brokering
A retired Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy was arrested Tuesday on charges he offered kickbacks to lure patients into his drug treatment center in West Palm Beach. Robert "Bobby" Simeone, 46, worked as a sheriff's deputy in Palm Beach County for about 10 years before retiring, police records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mon
|YO VINNIE
|1,406
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Sun
|lexi
|64
|I would love to move there!
|Mar 18
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Mar 17
|Brett
|36
|Jeanne Partridge
|Mar 17
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Mar 16
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Mar 13
|JULIO
|102
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC