Ramps re-open after wreck at I-95, Congress Ave.
A tractor-trailer crash Wednesday morning on Congress Avenue in Boca Raton closed the entrance ramps to Interstate 95 in both directions for multiple hours. Boca Raton Fire Rescue said a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday morning at the southbound entrance to Interstate 95 at Congress Ave. is causing congestion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|4 hr
|Houdini
|2
|Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ...
|5 hr
|Ryan Trezza
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Wed
|Sbentsen
|1
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Wed
|YO VINNIE
|1,411
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|truth
|29
|Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr...
|Mar 26
|Wolfgang
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|lexi
|64
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC