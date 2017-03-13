PBSO arrests 18 in Operation Risky Business
Deputies in Palm Beach County rounded up men they say tried to pay for sex Tuesday. Operation "Risky Business" ended with 18 arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Tue
|YO VINNIE
|1,404
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Mon
|JULIO
|102
|Defence Attorney's , as Confidential Informant...
|Mon
|Kodachrome
|1
|Review: Travel Options Inc (Sep '11)
|Mar 9
|Tammy
|136
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 9
|Anitza
|63
|#1 Smoke shop in margate
|Mar 8
|Tami
|4
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Mar 6
|The regular
|37
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC