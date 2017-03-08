PB Co. municipalities hold elections March 14
When voters go to the polls in Boca Raton Tuesday they'll be choosing between two candidates for mayor, who agree it's a wonderful city to live in but that it also has traffic problems. Susan Haynie has been mayor of Palm Beach County's second largest city since 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Travel Options Inc (Sep '11)
|10 hr
|Tammy
|136
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Anitza
|63
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Wed
|YO VINNIE
|1,402
|#1 Smoke shop in margate
|Wed
|Tami
|4
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Mar 6
|The regular
|37
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Mar 4
|Doris
|34
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Opionated
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC