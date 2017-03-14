Palm Beach County moves ahead with paid parental leave for employees
Commissioners authorized county staff to draft a policy to offer six weeks paid leave to employees for child birth, adoption or foster-home placement. The benefit is estimated to cost $195,500 annually and would apply to 1,800 county employees not covered by union agreements.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
