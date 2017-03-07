Not getting any? FAU study finds Amer...

Not getting any? FAU study finds American sex habits at all-time low

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

A new study co-authored by researchers at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton found Americans in all age groups are less sexually active than ever. Researchers from FAU along with those from San Diego State University and Widener University in Pennsylvania culled data from the General Social Survey of 26,620 American adults from 1989 to 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 6 hr YO VINNIE 1,402
#1 Smoke shop in margate 6 hr Tami 4
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Mon The regular 37
k3vr (Aug '08) Mar 4 Doris 34
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) Mar 2 Opionated 8
News Video: Toilet paper wedding dresses (Jul '11) Mar 2 Burning Phart 28
News Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma... Feb 28 bensalem 555 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at March 08 at 2:14AM EST

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC